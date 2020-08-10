Lenexa police investigating report of shooting at apartment complex

One person has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lenexa Monday afternoon.
Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of the Lenexa Police Department says dispatchers received a 911 call at 3 p.m., notifying them of the shooting in the 8800 block of Pflumm Road.
“At the time of the 911 call, the victim was being driven to the hospital by a friend,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “Detectives spoke with the 18-year-old male victim at the hospital.”
Officers used crime scene tape to cordon off a walkway between the parking lot and an entrance to one building at The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments. Detectives and a Crime Lab Technician could be seen searching for evidence on the ground.
Detectives continue to investigate, and no suspect information has been released.
Check back with this report for updates.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.