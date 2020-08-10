House Speaker Ryckman had coronavirus, Gov. Kelly tests negative

Gov. Kelly tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure to House Speaker Ryckman, who was hospitalized last month

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a top Republican legislator in Kansas, was hospitalized last month after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and didn’t disclose it to colleagues until last week, according to a report from the Associated Press. Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, said on Thursday that she would get tested because the two of them attended a meeting together after he was hospitalized.

Kelly reportedly tested negative for the disease.

Ryckman acknowledged his hospitalization in an email to fellow House Republicans after Tuesday’s primary. Ryckman, who is from the Kansas City area, is the highest-ranking official in Kansas known to have been infected. [Kansas House speaker had coronavirus; governor to get tested — Associated Press]

JoCo organizations, businesses receive Paycheck Protection Program funds through CARES Act

Several Johnson County organizations and businesses received larged Paycheck Protection Program loans through the CARES Act — which administered more than $5 billion in loans to Kansas business applications.

Below is a brief list of Johnson County businesses that received large PPP loans, as mentioned in a Kansas Reflector article. A full list of Kansas businesses that received loans can be found here.

Prairie Village’s Americraft Carton, Inc., which received a $5 to $10 million loan

Mission’s Sunflower Medical Group, P.A., which received a $2 to $5 million loan

Roeland Park’s Bishop Miege Catholic High School, Inc., which received a $1 to $2 million loan

Roe 2020 contractor begins curb and driveway excavation, residents impacted to receive notice

Roe 2020 excavation work on driveways and curbs has begun, impacting residents along both sides of Roe Boulevard between Johnson Drive and 51st Street.

The contractor, Miles Excavating, will complete all curb and driveway removals at which point residents will have temporary rock access to their driveways. During work hours, residents are asked to not park on the driveway while the removals and temporary rocks are completed.

Crews will alternate every other driveway to complete the concrete work and give residents 48 hours notice prior to the work being completed. Residents cannot drive on the new concrete for up to seven days.

For any questions, contact on-site superintendent Roger Hayward at (816) 769-2110. Those with medical or special circumstances should contact project inspector Vasile Vezendan at (913) 272-0720.