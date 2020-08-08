Your Community: Get one-on-one genealogy help

If you’ve always wanted to discover your unique family history, Johnson County Library and Johnson County Genealogical Society volunteers are here to help. The Genealogy Desk at the Central Resource Library has just reopened in a limited capacity for your research needs. Whether you are just starting your genealogy journey or diving deeper into your family roots, there are genealogy experts and resources available to help you find what you’re looking for.

During this time of limited capacity, volunteers are not available for one-on-one assistance in person, however one-on-one help is available online via Zoom on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Basic Genealogy Research is offered on most Tuesday mornings. It’s for help in getting started with your genealogy. Schedule a one-on-one online session.

is offered on most Tuesday mornings. It’s for help in getting started with your genealogy. Schedule a one-on-one online session. DNA & Genetic Genealogy help is offered on most Friday mornings. This one is great for people who are interested in taking a genetic DNA test or for people struggling to read the results of a DNA test. Schedule a one-on-one online session (new sessions opening up soon).

If you are researching genealogy at the Library, here are some changes to be aware of:

Patrons can use the computer or microfilm for up to 70 minutes in one day

Books and microfilm items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being returned to the shelf

A sneeze guard has been installed in front of the desk

Face masks are required to enter the Library and must be worn at all times while in the Library

The Genealogy Desk hours are the same as Central Resource Library hours; except the desk will close at 5 pm each day

Johnson County Library also offers a wealth of online services for anyone researching family history. To get started, visit jocolibrary.org/genealogy.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom