SMSD News: Getting ready for reopening

New Teacher Academy

This week, Shawnee Mission was thrilled to welcome some of our newest members of the Shawnee Mission School District team this week.

The welcoming process looked different this year as educators new and returning to the district gathered in socially distanced groups at the school where they will be working to attend New Teacher Academy.

Though the rest of the year will continue to look different than previous years, Superintendent Mike Fulton shared with attendees that the most important aspect to remember is that our mission to provide education to students will not change throughout this year.

“Please know you are joining an outstanding team of dedicated teachers, staff, parents, students, and a Board of Education who work as a team to ensure the success of our students,” he shared with New Teacher Academy attendees across the district.

Throughout the three-day academy, those new to SMSD attended orientation and training sessions in person and remotely. Sessions included time with mentors, tours of their new work environments, opportunities to meet new colleagues, as well as professional development about curriculum, instructional resources, and best practices.

Getting Ready for the First Day

We are also pleased to have school principals and office staff getting ready for this next school year. We have many individuals working to prepare staffing assignments as well as learning resources and spaces.

Families have made selections for In-Person or Remote Learning for their children. Teachers have also been selecting their learning model preference for the upcoming school year.

To continue provide up-to-date information about each learning model and other aspects of school this year, the district has developed a Frequently Asked Questions webpage. New information will be added to this page as it becomes available. Parents, staff, and community members are also encouraged to contact their home school or askthedistrict@smsd.org for additional questions.

As the first day of school approaches, we continue to take a science-based, safety-first approach as we plan.