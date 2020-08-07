Landlocked Opera in Overland Park hosts virtual singing classes for youth

Landlocked Opera, a new opera company based in Overland Park, hosted a virtual youth opera workshop last month for middle and high school students. The 5-day program provided students in grades 7-12 with a variety of individual voice lessons, group classes to learn resume building, audition techniques and acting for singers.

Lenexa to work with USD 232 on public improvements near construction of new career tech / early childhood center

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved entering into an agreement with the USD 232 school district to make public improvements related to the construction of the Career & Technical and Early Childhood Center.

The USD 232 school district is expanding its career technical and early childhood offerings with construction of the Cedar Trails Exploration Center, a new facility in the works on district-owned property at 83rd Street and Mize Boulevard.