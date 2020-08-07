Lake Quivira Country Club opens new community center

Lake Quivira Country Club opened a new community center last month.

Located adjacent to the historic clubhouse built in 1930, “The Q” is a 43,000-square-foot facility featuring a fitness center, indoor sports, and youth programs.

The facility opened July 10, according to a newsletter put out by the country club.

Designed by Overland Park-based Kaster Architects and constructed by Lucas, Inc., the community center is part of Lake Quivira’s strategic master plan, according to a press release. The center was approved and funded by Lake Quivira members and provides additional fitness, recreational and social opportunities for the community.

The community center is part of a series of projects totaling $8 million, including a new nature and equestrian center, an 8.6-acre golf practice facility and driving range, road and drainage improvements and a new beach pavilion.

“In a strategic planning process involving our entire membership. We worked to understand the marketplace and the lifestyle that attracts today’s active family,” said Steve Sestak, board member and past president. “We have now completed the majority of those projects, culminating with the opening of The Q.”

Among many features, the new community center includes:

A fitness center

Indoor courts for tennis, pickleball, basketball and volleyball

An elevated track

25-meter lap pool

Multi-use rooms for fitness classes

A Kid’s Club

Locker rooms with sauna and steam rooms

Golf simulator

Personal fitness training

Massage therapy treatments

Coffee and snack bar

The community center is also home to the community’s preschool, summer recreation and youth programs. Next to the facility is a nature-themed playground, as well as six recently renovated outdoor racquet sports courts and a new outdoor basketball court.

“The Q” is open to Lake Quivira residents and non-resident associate country club and social members.

These images of the facility were provided courtesy of Lake Quivira Country Club: