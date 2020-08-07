Attendee at congressional candidate Amanda Adkins’ watch party tests positive for COVID-19

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

A person who attended the primary election night watch party for Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins this week has tested positive for COVID-19.

Adkins’ campaign announced Friday morning that it had been informed of the positive case. The watch party took place Tuesday night at Pinstripes, a restaurant at Prairiefire at Nall and 135th.

Adkins won the Republican primary for Kansas’ Third Congressional District, and will challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in November.

The campaign notified watch party attendees, including a reporter at the Shawnee Mission Post, on Friday morning that it had received notice that an attendee at the party tested positive for COVID-19.

Several attendees were wearing masks — mostly younger people in the crowd — but many people at the event were unmasked, including Adkins herself.

The campaign said Adkins will get tested and self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.” Matt Peterson, a spokesperson for the campaign, said Adkins will quarantine for five days to determine if she has symptoms, and she “also will be taking a test regardless before resuming in person activity.”

“The individual was wearing a mask at the event and is asymptomatic,” the campaign team wrote in a memo. “The Adkins campaign policy continues to… follow CDC guidelines. The campaign recommended that victory party guests wear masks and socially distance as possible.”

Attendees were mingling among different groups, although most groups were spaced out across the event space until Adkins gave her victory speech.

“The CDC recommends that in the case of possible exposure individuals continue to practice social distancing, other personal prevention strategies, and monitor symptoms to determine if a test is needed,” the campaign wrote Friday. “The Adkins campaign is in the process of contacting those in attendance to alert them to the possible exposure.”

Here is a link to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s services for those who attended Adkins’ event and believe they need to schedule an appointment and get tested.