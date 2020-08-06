Police investigating fatal car-motorcycle collision in Overland Park

The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday afternoon.

Recorded radio traffic states the male motorcyclist rear-ended a stopped car and was thrown from the motorcycle at the intersection of East Frontage Road and Farley Street about 4:25 p.m. The impact caved in the roof of the car.

Johnson County Med-Act rushed the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

In a news release, Overland Park Police Captain Kelly Hasz says the motorcyclist has since succumbed to his injuries.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is on scene investigating.

Hasz says officers have East Frontage Road closed in both directions from 75th Street to 79th Street. The road will remain closed until the on-scene portion of the investigation has been completed, likely several more hours.

No other injuries were reported.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.