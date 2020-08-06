KDOT to close northbound ramp at 75th Street and I-35 through November, Lenexa calls for public hearing on TIF redevelopment plan

Kansas Department of Transportation to close northbound ramp at 75th Street and I-35 through November

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the northbound on-ramp at 75th Street and I-35 on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. The closure will last until November 2020 as KDOT repairs the road, according to a city of Merriam tweet.

Portion of Belinder to close Aug. 7 for water main replacement project, to reopen Aug. 10

A portion of Belinder Avenue just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway will close at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, for a water main replacement project. No through traffic will be allowed for the duration of the WaterOne project. The road will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

Lenexa calling public hearing for TIF redevelopment plan near K-10 and Ridgeview

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to call for a public hearing to consider approving Redevelopment Project Plan 6 in the Ridgeview Mining TIF District. Councilmember Tom Nolte recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.

Located on 15 acres at the northeast corner of K-10 Highway and Ridgeview Road, Ten Ridge Project consists of a mixed-use project with about 80,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial uses in eight buildings, as well as a 90-room hotel.

The TIF increment generated from the project area would reimburse the developer up to $8 million in TIF eligible costs after substantial completion of construction. The city would also be eligible to receive up to $8 million in TIF eligible costs for public improvements within the Ridgeview Mining TIF District.