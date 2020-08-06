Downtown Overland Park Partnership to host school supply drives as part of giveback event series

The Downtown Overland Park Partnership on Wednesday announced it was hosting three school supply drives as part of its “Giveback DOPportunities” series.

The giveback event series began with food, recycling and blood drives among community partners in July. Business owners have since extended the event into August with school supply drives. As a partnership with Resurrection Overland Park, the first school supply drive on Aug. 6 will support Apache Elementary.

Those interested can drop school supplies off at the Downtown Overland Park Clock Tower Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. Although all school supplies are welcome, Apache Elementary students are in need of the following:

Headphones to use with a school-issued iPad or Chromebook

Backpacks without wheels

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Disinfecting wipes

A second school supply drive will be held on Aug. 13, at the Clock Tower Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in support of Overland Park Elementary. Overland Park Elementary students need colored pencils, watercolors, glue bottles and sticks, crayons and clorox wipes.

A final school supply drive on Aug. 27, at the same place and time, will support the Growing Futures Early Education Center. Students at the early education center need the following items:

Elmer’s glue or glue sticks

Washable markers

Paper

Watercolor paint sets

Scissors

Scotch tape

Colored chalk

Diapers

Wipes

Face and toilet tissue

Liquid hand and dish soap

Paper towels

Children’s toothbrushes

Band-Aids

Disinfecting wipes

Those who participate in the school supply drives can receive various specials at retailers and restaurants during the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. timeframe on the day of the drive. A full list of specials can be found online here, including 15% off a food purchase at Buffalo State Pizza Co. and $5 for a smoothie at Evolve Juicery and Kitchen.

Additionally, all Giveback DOPportunities will adhere to COVID-19 safety measures including the mask mandate and social distancing.