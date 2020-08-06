Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will not open in 2020 due to ongoing pandemic

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, a destination loved by families across Johnson County, will not be opening in 2020.

The Overland Park-based Farmstead announced today that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent spikes in new cases, it will not open at all in 2020. Originally, the Farmstead was meant to open in July.

“The safety and health of our visitors, staff and animals is always our top priority. For that reason, we’ve come to the difficult decision that the Farmstead will not open this year,” the Farmstead said in a tweet.

Friends of the Farmstead memberships purchased for the 2020 season will be honored in the 2021 season.

The Farmstead, located at 13800 Switzer Rd., usually features several outdoor activities for families like fishing, petting pens, and wagon rides. In the meantime, the Farmstead will continue to do virtual tours via social media.

Plans are still in place to host the annual Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane exhibit beginning on Thanksgiving.