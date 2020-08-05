The Bar in Mission back open after closing briefly following cook’s exposure to COVID-19

The Bar in Mission, 6101 Johnson Drive, closed on Tuesday after managers discovered a cook had been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

General Manager Greg Otey said The Bar found out about the exposure on Tuesday morning and immediately called the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. Otey said he was instructed to shut down, sanitize everything and have the exposed cook quarantine for 14 days.

“They recommended we shut it down and sanitize, so that’s what we did,” Otey said. “We had a cleaning crew come in, we pulled all the food out, sanitized and just followed their recommendations.”

Otey said two cooks — the one who was exposed to COVID-19 and another who worked in close proximity with that cook on Sunday, Aug. 2 — are both now in quarantine.

The Bar reopened for its regular business hours at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.