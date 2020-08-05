Merriam tree sale for residents closes Aug. 10, Lenexa approves 2021 budget, Children’s book giveaway

Merriam tree sale closes Aug. 10, available for residents only

The city of Merriam is hosting a tree sale that will take orders until Monday Aug. 10.

The tree sale is available only to Merriam residents, who can choose from a number of trees including maples, oaks, elms and flowering crabapples. Residents will get a $15 subsidy on the first two trees, with a maximum of $30 off their tree order.

Orders can be filled via mail or online, and trees must be picked up at Merriam Public Works, 6901 Knox Street, on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents should call 811 to have underground facilities marked prior to planting their trees. Additional information can be found here, and Randy Fine can be contacted at (913) 322-5578 for questions.

Lenexa unanimously approves 2021 budget with same mill levy as 2020

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the city’s 2021 budget, which totals $174.1 million – $122 million for expenditures and $52.1 million for estimated reserve balances as of Dec. 31, 2021. The recommended budget includes 549 full-time equivalent positions and an estimated property tax rate of 29.319 mills, the same mill levy as 2020.

Doug Robinson, chief financial officer, asked the city council to consider the 2021 budget as a framework due to the uncertain economic situation from the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson said city staff will plan to make adjustments to expenses as needed, depending on revenues. City leaders thanked the finance staff for their work weathering the unprecedented financial circumstances of the pandemic.

Merriam, Johnson County Library offer summer reading book giveaway

The city of Merriam and Johnson County Library are hosting a summer ready book giveaway for children.

The public can stop by the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, to pick up free books for children of all ages. The giveaway will last until Labor Day or until supplies run out.

Below are the community center hours of operation for which the public can participate in the giveaway: