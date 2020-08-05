It’s been a big summer at the Shawnee Mission Post.

On June 15, we marked the 10-year anniversary of our first day of publication. In the decade that’s followed, we’ve grown from a one-person operation covering just the Prairie Village area into the most reliable and extensive news source for all of northern Johnson County, reaching 200,000 users a month.

Our ability to add staff and expand our coverage area has been fueled by the growing group of citizens who value what we do enough to subscribe to the site. We saw our 3,000th paid subscriber come on board in June. As of this morning, we’ve exceeded 3,300.

And today, we’re excited to announce another major milestone: the arrival of a new leader for our newsroom.

This week, Kyle Palmer joined the Shawnee Mission Post as the site’s new top editor. Kyle comes to us from KCUR 89.3, Kansas City’s NPR affiliate radio station, where he spent five years, first as the morning newscaster and most recently as news director. A Roeland Park resident, father of two sons and a former teacher, he’s well-acquainted with our community’s culture and priorities. Like our readers, he wants Johnson County to remain a great place to live, work, raise a family and send his kids to school.

An experienced journalist, Kyle’s even-keeled temperament, great listening skills and commitment to fairness make him an ideal fit for the role — particularly as we head into what will be a closely watched and hard-fought general election season.

He’ll lead our growing editorial operation that includes Deputy Editor Holly Cook, reporters Juliana Garcia and Leah Wankum and a cadre of freelancers.

You’ll be hearing more from Kyle about his vision for the site and how we can continue to improve our service to the community in the coming weeks and months — but, suffice it to say, we’re thrilled to have him as part of the Shawnee Mission Post team.

Kyle’s arrival also marks the start of a period of transition for the Senter-Westoff family and its role in the Shawnee Mission Post. After taking a handful of significant family developments over the past several months into account, we’ve made the difficult decision to relocate to Julia’s hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

That means that after 10 years of overseeing our editorial operations, I’ll be stepping away from a day-to-day role in our coverage and publishing functions and into a role focused more on product development, subscriber growth and business operations. Shawnee Mission Post co-founder and publisher emeritus Dan Blom, who lives in Prairie Village, and I will continue on as owners of the company. I’ll be splitting my time between Johnson County and Minnesota over the next several months during the transition phase. But our family’s deep and ongoing connections to the area, with much of our extended family living here, mean we’ll remain closely tied to the community.

Dan and I — along with our great staff — are committed to providing northern Johnson County with consistent, straightforward coverage of the issues that matter to our readers. We’re so thankful to operate in a community that understands and values the role of local news, and we look forward to this next phase in the organization’s growth.