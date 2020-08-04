Summertime safety tips

Extra time at home means more opportunities to do a thorough safety check and develop good habits to keep yourself, your family and your property safe. Before the busy school year starts, try these tips from the Lenexa Police Department.

At home

Establish a consistent nighttime routine of checking locks before bedtime, including car, garage and residence doors. Sometimes referred to as a “9 p.m. routine,” it may be helpful to set a daily alarm on your phone or put a note on your bathroom mirror to help make this a habit.

Ensure the address numbers on your house are plainly visible, at least 4 inches tall and a color that contrasts with your home.

Replace burned out porch lights and other bulbs around the exterior of your home.

Catalog high-value items like firearms, electronics and jewelry around your home by taking photos and recording serial numbers. Keep this document in both electronic and printed form. Update it regularly.

Trim back bushes or other vegetation, which could conceal ground-floor windows around your home and offer hidden access for burglars.

For kids