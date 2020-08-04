Roeland Park begins second phase of Roe 2020 with curb, sidewalk, and driveway replacement

The city of Roeland Park on Monday entered a new phase for the largest infrastructure project in its history, Roe 2020.

Crews will remove curbs, sidewalks and driveways along Roe Boulevard at Johnson Drive and then move north to 51st Street during the project’s second phase. Temporary driveway access for residents along Roe will be created using gravel until curb construction and driveway installation is complete.

Vehicles cannot drive on the new curbs or driveways for at least seven days after concrete pours. The construction crew will try to pour the curbs one day and the driveways the following day in an effort to limit the number of days a resident cannot drive on the concrete.

Residents with medical conditions who may require access to their driveways should contact Project Inspector Vasile Vezendan at (913) 272-0720. Residents living along Roe Boulevard should receive more information at their door, according to a city Facebook post.

The $10 million renovation project is scheduled to complete major construction milestones south of 51st Street by the end of October 2020. Roe 2020 is anticipated to be finalized May 21, 2021, following a winter shutdown period from early December, 2020 to late February, 2021.