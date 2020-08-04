Merriam outdoor pool unlikely to open before end of summer season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Merriam City Council last week heard the latest community center updates since the facility officially opened to be fully operational on July 25.

Although the outdoor pool is completed, Assistant City Administrator Meredith Hauck said it is unlikely to open for the remainder of the summer as Kansas continues to deal with the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the indoor pool, which is still being finished due to COVID-19 supply chain delays, is on track for completion by Labor Day.

“What we have decided to do is, hopefully — all COVID disclaimers included here — if the situation allows, open the indoor pool up for lap swimming by reservation and some indoor aquatic programming,” Hauck said.

The potential indoor aquatic programming would require participants to sign-up in advance, Hauck said. It would be conducted in a way that “encourages social distancing” with a limited number of people in the pool at a time, she said.

Additionally, Hauck said the goal is to open up the indoor pool for open swim in October 2020 and subsequently change the start date for charter memberships. Now, charter memberships can continue to be purchased through Oct. 4, and the memberships themselves will last from Oct. 5, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2021, she said.

People can continue to purchase half-priced monthly memberships through September 2020, as well. All memberships will go back to full price beginning in October, she said.

“That’s the plan now, that’s what we’re putting out,” Hauck said. “At some point we’re going to have a facility that’s wide open, and it’s going to be up to everyone and their own risk analysis about whether they choose to use [the facility].”

Information about memberships can be found online here, as can COVID-19 safety measures currently in place at the Merriam Community Center located at 6040 Slater Street.