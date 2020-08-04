BREAKING NEWS: IT’S ELECTION DAY. VOTE!

Polls open for primary election day in Johnson County

The polls are open today for primary election day in Johnson County. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Look up your polling place here.

Voters can return their ballot to any of the Johnson County Election Office’s 167 polling locations or to the 24-hour, drive-thru ballot boxes at the Election Office in Olathe. Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.

Ballots can still be returned by mail, but they must be postmarked by 7 p.m. and received by the Election Office by Friday. Here are tips on the mail-in ballot.

Click here for our election primers to see who is on the ballot and where they stand on the issues.

Merriam to host city council, planning commission comprehensive plan meeting Aug. 5

The city of Merriam will host a joint city council and planning commission comprehensive plan meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The meeting will take place virtually at 7 p.m. following the 6 p.m. planning commission meeting. Those interested can tune into the meeting with this link and the following password: 201844.More information about the city’s comprehensive plan can be found at www.merriam2040.org.

Roeland Park sees progress on R Park renovations

The city of Roeland Park is seeing progress on R Park renovations, according to a city tweet.

R Park renovations are to be completed by fall 2020, and include the following: a shelter, restrooms and a hammerhead near 55th Terrace. The two part improvement project was awarded to MegaKC for $1.1 million in March.