Your Community: End of Summer Reading celebration

Summer Reading means the freedom to explore, read for pleasure and connect with others that share your interests and passions. Johnson County Library encouraged you to imagine your story and discover books that ignite your curiosity and the result has been a summer full of singing, dancing, reading, playing and learning. There are many benefits to Summer Reading, it helps keep your mind engaged and your skills sharp, boosts academic achievements, stimulates your brain, builds interpersonal and problem-solving skills and improves emotional intelligence. With so much to be proud of, the Library is finishing in style with an End of Summer Reading celebration.

On Saturday, August 8, join Johnson County Library for a virtual event celebrating all your Summer Reading success. Enjoy programs from 10 am to 3 pm like Folklore Storytime, Imagine Your STEAM Creation, Dungeons and Dragons, and announcing the winners of the Summer Writing and Fandom Poster Contests. This will be a fun day for all and a great way to celebrate your work while everyone gets to Imagine Our Story together one last time.

For more information, visit jocolibrary.org/summerreading.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom