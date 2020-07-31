Roeland Park to host socially-distant family bingo night July 31; Shawnee Indian Mission holds engraved brick fundraiser

Roeland Park to host socially-distant family bingo night July 31

Roeland Park and the Johnson County Park and Recreation District are hosting a socially distant family fun bingo night on July 31 at 6 p.m.

The event, normally held inside the Roeland Park Community Center at 4850 Rosewood Drive, will be held on the front lawn and families are to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Masks are required for the event, and dinner is to be served at 6 p.m. Below are the prices for the event:

$10 for an individual Johnson County resident, $11 for a non-resident

$30 for a Johnson County family of four or fewer, $33 for non-residents

$40 for a Johnson County family of seven or fewer, $44 for non-residents

Advance registration is required and can be done at jcprd.com or via (913) 826-3160. Winners will receive themed prizes or gift certificates to Incredible Pizza, Emerald City, Wonderscope and KC Cupcake Co.

Shawnee Indian Mission holds engraved brick fundraiser

The Shawnee Indian Mission is holding an engraved brick fundraiser to support the restoration of the entrance to the East Building.

In addition to the restoration of the entrance, proceeds will go toward funding the museum’s master plan “that will preserve Shawnee Indian Mission for another 180 years,” according to a press release.

Those interested can purchase a 4 inch by 8 inch brick and have it engraved with a family or business name. Two lines and up to 22 characters per line are available on each brick. Punctuation marks are considered one space, and the text will be centered unless otherwise specified.

The link to purchase a brick can be found here.

Mize Road north of 83rd in Lenexa to close for one month

A section of Mize Road between 79th and 83rd streets will close for about a month starting Monday, Aug. 3. Lenexa staff said the roadwork includes public improvements related to Mill Creek Middle.

A marked detour route will be provided via 8rd Street to Clare Road to 79th Street.