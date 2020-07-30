WaterOne to resume service disconnections in August; Capt. Kelly Bradley celebrates 30 years with Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2

WaterOne to resume service disconnections in August

Beginning in August, WaterOne will resume service disconnections for customer accounts due to non-payment. The organization had paused service disconnections due to non-payment for four months during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdowns.

“WaterOne is proud to have been among the first to put service disconnections on hold, enacting the policy before it was mandated by the state and voluntarily extending it after state requirements expired,” WaterOne wrote in an announcement earlier this month. “The decision has been part of WaterOne’s commitment to the health and safety of its customers during months of widespread business closures and stay-at-home orders.”

Customers who are continuing to experience financial difficulty should contact WaterOne’s Customer Care to work out extended payment arrangements. WaterOne’s Customer Service is available by phone at (913) 895-1800 or by email at WaterOneCustomerService@waterone.org from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. WaterOne’s lobby remains closed until further notice.

WaterOne is also waiving security deposit requirements for any account delinquencies between April and August. More information assistance with utility bills is available through the Johnson County Human Services about the Utility Assistance Program. Qualifying households may be eligible for financial assistance for bills such as electric, water and gas. WaterOne is contributing an additional $100,000 contribution for additional financial assistance with water bills.

Capt. Kelly Bradley celebrates 30 years with Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2

Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 earlier this month marked a milestone with one of its longtime members.

Capt. Kelly Bradley celebrated 30 years of service to the fire district this month. Battalion Chief Mike Morse presented him with a leather helmet and a custom shield commemorating his 30 years of service to the fire district and communities it serves.

“Thank you Captain Bradley for your continued service and leadership!” the organization posted July 15 on Instagram.

JoCo health department provides child immunizations at Olathe walk-in clinic

Child immunizations provided by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment are being given at the Olathe clinic only due to COVID-19.

The clinic might suspend its walk-in immunization service during high volume times, according to the website. The Olathe clinic is located at 11875 S. Sunset Drive. Below are the immunization clinic hours:

Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, closed

Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, closed

Additionally, JCDHE is a Vaccines for Children Program provider, which offers free vaccines to children ages 18 and younger (with administration fee). Eligibility can be determined here.

More information about child immunizations provided by JCDHE can be found here.