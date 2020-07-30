Overland Park houses at 71st and Metcalf demolished 15 years after rezoning to multifamily

Two Overland Park houses at the northeast corner of 71st Street and Metcalf Avenue, which has been awaiting redevelopment for years, were recently torn down.

The lot, listed under 7004 W. 71st Street on Overland Park’s permitting dashboard, was rezoned for multifamily residential in 2005. City staff issued a residential demolition permit for the lot on July 14, and the permitting dashboard shows progress related to the permit is in progress.

Meg Ralph, Overland Park’s digital communications supervisor, said due to the 15-year-old rezone, the final plans for the lot will have to go to the planning commission before construction can start. Thus far, “planning staff has not received a final development plan application,” she said.

A post on NextDoor last week claimed that workers at the site suggested a condo project was planned for the lots. However, the property owner could not be reached for comment to confirm that for this story.

The lot sits across the street from Queen of the Holy Rosary church at 7023 W. 71st Street.