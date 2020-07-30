Here’s a guide to where you can get free or inexpensive masks in your community

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

For the foreseeable future, masks will be required in Johnson County as local cases continue to rise. Johnson County public health officials Joseph LeMaster, MD, MPH, and Sanmi Areola, PhD, joined other regional officials in warning the public that without intervention, the local situation could escalate to dangerous levels and another stay-at-home order might become necessary.

The officials say, in the joint letter, that mask mandates are “an extremely important part of our efforts to once again flatten the curve.”

Here are a few places, organizations and offices where you can pick up a free mask or get one in exchange for a donation.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE

After Gov. Laura Kelly issued a mask ordinance, the city of Prairie Village purchased a large order of single-use masks. Businesses and citizens can pick them up at city hall, located at 7700 Mission Rd, in the City Clerk’s offices.

Businesses that want to reserve a certain amount can call 913-381-6464 to have some masks set aside, city public information officer Ashley Freburg said.

ROELAND PARK

Roeland Park ordered 10,000 masks for distribution. Those in need should contact the city to pick some up from the supply available at city hall during normal business hours. These masks are free to residents and businesses.

Additionally, the Roeland Park police department will start distributing masks to local businesses on Thursday. While on patrol, they will also hand out masks to citizens.