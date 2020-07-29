KSHSAA exec board rejects proposal to delay start of fall sports and activities season

The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s executive board on Tuesday rejected a proposal that would have delayed the start of the fall season for high school sports on account of the pandemic.

With the group’s 5-4 vote, football, volleyball, soccer and other activities will be permitted to start as currently scheduled, with practices beginning August 17.

KSHSAA staff had put the proposal to delay the season before the board. The proposal would have moved the first day of the boys soccer, football, volleyball and gymnastics seasons to after Labor Day. Instead, football and cross country can begin Sept. 2; boys soccer and volleyball can begin Aug. 28; girls golf and girls tennis can begin Aug. 21; and gymnastics can begin Sept. 4.

The proposal also called for the reduction of the number of games for this fall’s football, boys soccer and volleyball schedules to accommodate the delayed start and shorter seasons.

Had it been approved by the executive board, the proposal would have moved to the broader board of directors, which is made up of dozens of administrators from public school districts in the state.

Despite the rejection of the proposal to delay, “local school districts retain the right to modify the start dates for practice or competition based on their local and county health recommendations,” according to a statement released by KSHSAA following the vote.

Last week, KSHSAA updated it rules to allow for students who choose to receive all of their academic instruction online this semester to participate in sports and activities. Standing policy prior to the update required students to attend at least one day of class in person to participate.

The organization has also released a detailed list of activity-specific considerations meant to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission for participants and coaches. You can download that link here.