JoCo health department now emailing negative COVID-19 test results; Johnson County retains triple-triple rating in latest bond issues

JoCo health department now emailing negative COVID-19 test results

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is now emailing negative COVID-19 test results. Last week, the department tweeted a video explaining how results will be shared via email.

While walking people through the COVID-19 test clinic held at Shawnee Mission North High School on July 24, Nancy Tausz, JCDHE health services division director, said in a video negative results will now be sent via email as opposed to regular mail. Those who test positive will continue to be contacted via phone, and Tausz Suggested people check their voicemail for a potential missed call.

The results could take four to seven days to receive, depending on the lab volume. For more information visit jocogov.org/coronavirus.

.@JOCOHealth hosted a drive-thru #COVID19 testing clinic today (July 24). Learn how negative test results will now be shared and how you can get tested. pic.twitter.com/7AxgE3rqIa — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) July 24, 2020

Johnson County retains triple-triple rating in latest bond issues

Johnson County announced last week that it has maintained the top AAA bond ratings with stable outlook from all three major rating agencies: Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service. Johnson County is one of 42 counties out of more than 3,000 counties in the nation to receive the highest rating from all three agencies, according to the county.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners recently approved the issuance and sale of two bond series totaling roughly $105 million with a debt service of up to 20 years. The triple-triple rating allows Johnson County to issue bonds at the lowest possible interest rate, which saves millions of dollars for county taxpayers in long-term public investments.

Johnson County has maintained a triple-triple benchmark since 2010 and has saved an estimated $21 million by refunding existing debt service as a result of the top bond ratings since then.

Shawnee hosting virtual meeting on community development block grant program

Shawnee will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to receive input on the future use of the city’s community development block grant funds as part of its annual action plan for 2021.

The meeting takes place over Zoom. More details are on the city’s website.