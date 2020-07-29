Eat Fit Go permanently closes Corinth Square, Woodside locations

Eat Fit Go, a healthy prepared meal restaurant, now has two fewer Johnson County locations.

The Eat Fit Go locations at Corinth Square in Prairie Village and Woodside in Westwood are permanently closed. A sign on both doors suggest potential guests visit the Overland Park location.

“To our loyal customers,” the sign reads. “This location is permanently closed. Eat Fit Go Overland Park — located at 4945 W. 119th Street is remaining OPEN! Visit eatfitgo.com for more information. Thank you for your support!”

When Eat Fit Go opened at Corinth Square in December 2016, it was the second Kansas City area location preceded by the Hawthorne Plaza location in Overland Park. The Omaha, Nebraska-based restaurant offered a couple dozen grab-and-go meal options that had no preservatives and hadn’t been frozen.

The Westwood location opened in spring of 2017, around the same time as Woodside’s Roasterie Cafe.

The Shawnee location at 13223 Shawnee Mission Parkway is also still open. Eat Fit Go could not be reached for comment for this story.