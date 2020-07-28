Mail-in voters can check ballot status online via VoterView; Mission holds bulky item pick-up week of July 27

Mail-in voters can check ballot status online via VoterView

The Johnson County Election Office on Monday tweeted a link for certain voters to check the status of their advance voting ballot.

Those who chose the mail-in option or returned their ballot to the election office can check the status through the VoterView tool here. The tool will give voters specific dates on when the ballot was sent, returned and current status.

Mission holds bulky item pick-up week of July 27

The city of Mission’s bulky item pick-up for this month begins July 24 and lasts through July 31.

Mission residents can set out up to three bulky items per household to be collected on their regular trash collection day. Electronic items are excluded from bulky item pick-up.

Lenexa giving away pride buttons and stickers

The city of Lenexa is giving away pride buttons and stickers to the public for free while supplies last.

Pride buttons and stickers are available upon request at the front desk of the Lenexa Rec Center during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.