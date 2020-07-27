Updates from Johnson County Community College: Recognizing campus services for COVID-19 safety measures

The JCCC Return to Campus Plan is in full swing, and we have several departments to thank for making this happen. Our housekeeping, space planning and maintenance crews ensure campus is safe for everyone on a daily basis.

Behind the Scenes Work

As select employees and students return to campus, several areas have been reworked with safety in mind. Even the air quality within campus buildings was a consideration. Maintenance crews have adjusted campus HVAC systems to allow nearly 100% of the air to filter in directly from outside. Additionally, all air filters have been replaced and upgraded.

Plexiglass barriers are a more noticeable addition to areas with more foot traffic and face-to-face interactions like the Student Center Welcome Desk. Our Campus Services Department installed over 250 of these barriers and will assess new areas as people return to work.

Additionally, they’ve installed hand sanitizing stations at the entrance to every campus building.

Our housekeeping and custodial staff prioritized the daily sanitization of high-touch surfaces even before the pandemic. As noted by Gary Cook, Director of Housekeeping Services, “We have excellent protocols for cleaning, and even more important, we have an excellent team performing the work. Our team preforms the work in such a way that we do not have to change much of what we normally do in cleaning because of COVID-19.”

Stay Safe. Stay Smart. Stay Healthy.

As part of the Return to Campus plan, all JCCC employees will be outfitted with personal protective equipment (PPE) for use while on campus. They’ll receive two cloth face coverings, a box of tissues and an individual bottle of hand sanitizer. Each department has been stocked with extra disinfectant spray cleaner and wipes, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer and paper towels.

All faculty and staff are also required to complete a mandatory coronavirus online training before returning to campus. Additionally, all JCCC personnel and students are responsible for a COVID-19 wellness self-check prior to entering any JCCC location:

Have you been told to quarantine/isolate by a medical provider or health department? In the last 14 days, have you had face-to-face contact for 15 or more minutes with someone who has or is suspected of having COVID-19? In the last 14 days, have you traveled to a location with a CDC or Kansas COVID-19 travel warning?

Facial coverings are mandatory in public indoor spaces, including lobbies, hallways, stairways, restrooms, food/beverage areas. They’re also required in public outdoor spaces where 6-feet social distancing cannot be maintained and in work or classroom areas with more than one person. This applies to all campus personnel, students and visitors.

“We want everyone to know we take this virus very serious and we want people feel safe while visiting our beautiful campus. The housekeeping and facilities staff, the Incident Response Team and the Return to Campus Taskforce have been working hard to put in place as many safeguards as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Tom Hall, Director of Campus Services.

More Information

Follow JCCC’s COVID-19 webpage, Facebook and Twitter accounts for additional return to campus details and updates.