Overland Park Police arrest peaceful protestors last weekend; Mission Gateway contractors file liens, city officials continue to wait amid funding halt

Overland Park Police arrest peaceful protestors last weekend

The Overland Park Police Department arrested four people who were part of a peaceful protest on Friday near Johnson County Community College. The protestors were calling for an end to systemic racism.

““We believe because we were black in a white neighborhood we were verbally accosted by white people,” said Stacy Shaw, an attorney and one of the protestors who was arrested. “In a private neighborhood in Overland Park that is well to do, we are targeted by police.”

A spokesperson for Overland Park confirmed it was the city’s police force who responded to the protest. [Peaceful protesters arrested in Overland Park — KCTV]

Mission Gateway contractors file liens, city officials continue to wait amid funding halt

Following a construction pause in early June due to funding issues caused by the pandemic, the future of Mission Gateway is still uncertain.

Contractors have filed “at least a dozen liens” since then, according to The Kansas City Star. Metro Interiors owner and contractor Jerry Messick told the Star his firm filed a $665,559 lien for work at the Cinergy building. Olathe sheet metal firm Temp-Con claims it’s owed $426,686, and President Luke Chambers said filing liens is “a last resort” for the firm.

No deadline extension has been filed by developers, who are supposed to complete the project by December 2021. Cinergy, the entertainment center, was supposed to open summer 2020. If the whole project deadline is not met, developers could default on the agreement potentially putting the tax incentives in jeopardy, according to the Star.

While tenants like Cinergy are still on board with the project, Councilmember Ken Davis said it’s unclear if they’ll wait around until the funding issues are ironed out — considering the uncertainty of how COVID-19 might impact these entertainment venues.

Since the city doesn’t own the land, there is little that can be done on their end other than working “with the modifications on the development agreement,” Councilmember Debbie Kring told the Star. [‘We’ve waited so long’: Future of Johnson County project in question, funds in limbo — The Kansas City Star]