Your Community: Tell your library story

The best part of Johnson County Library is… you!

Since the branches reopened to the public, staff has heard story after story about how important the Library is to our community. While the common thread is that the Library provides access to information, no one motivation, interest, or background has been the same. So that sparked a thought – libraries provide stories to you through books, movies, music, programming and more, but how can the Library tell YOUR story too?

Over the next few months, Johnson County Library will be collecting videos, images, artwork, words – anything that captures how the Library fits into your life. Everyone is encouraged to share their story, kids, teens, adults, and even your pets if they have benefited from a good book. Upload them to social media and tag @jocolibrary on Twitter and Instagram, Johnson County Library – KS on Facebook or email in your files, links and stories to ask@jocolibrary.libanswers.com with the subject line My Library Story. And as an added bonus, you will be randomly entered into a raffle for some Johnson County Library swag packs.

Here are a few prompts to get your creativity flowing:

Do you remember the day you got your Library card?

Which is your favorite Johnson County Library branch?

Did the Library (or a particular Librarian) help you discover a new passion?

What was a Library book or event that has really stuck with you over the years?

Your creations will be featured online and in the branches over the coming months. Anything submitted by Monday, August 31 will be included in a special feature in the September 12 virtual gala, Library Lets Loose. Library Lets Loose, an annual fundraising event sponsored by the Johnson County Library Foundation, is free to attend this year. This family-friendly online event consists of a brief, fun program, then guests will choose from a variety of virtual rooms featuring storytelling, trivia, music performances and more.

The Library can’t wait to add your story to the collection at Johnson County Library.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom