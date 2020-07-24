Roeland Park awards $1.6 million aquatic center improvement contract to Royal Construction

The Roeland Park City Council Monday evening awarded a $1.6 million contract to Royal Construction for the city’s aquatic center improvements.

The $1.3 million base bid for the contract award includes replacing all downspouts, gutters, facia boards and the installation of four pentagon shade structures. Below are the three add alternate items approved with the contract award, as outlined by city documents:

Open and enclosed flume slides

Two rectangular shade structure

Lightning suppression

The inclusion of open and enclosed flume slides in the add alternate items allows the city to decide whether it wants to complete one slide, both slides or neither slide. Councilmember Tom Madigan asked why Royal Construction’s bid was so high considering that constructing both slides at the same time was expected to save costs.

Dave Schwartz, a professional engineer with Water’s Edge, said the contractor has yet to formalize their final slide provider. Additionally, he said each bid proposal included a duplicated slide tower cost, which will provide significant savings.

Councilmember Claudia McCormack said the design included in the packet didn’t accommodate the previously discussed solar panels, and asked where the city was in terms of solar shade structures.

City Administrator Keith Moody the plan showed the potential for five rectangular shade structures on the east side of the pool based on Evergy’s initial analysis. The city didn’t know how many shade structures would be needed, and changes can be made after Evergy’s final analysis.

The city previously discussed installing solar panels on a future parking structure at the Roeland Park Community Center, which shares a parking lot with the aquatic center. Moody said Evergy’s analysis might determine it makes sense for all of the solar to be in one area at the site.

“We’re going to work through that with Energy to come out with what’s the best approach, having one longer shade structure over parking or potentially a shorter one over parking with another inside the pool fence next to the pool,” Moody said.

Councilmember Tom Madigan asked how much of the changes — such as the slide manufacturer decision — would delay the project. Schwartz said there shouldn’t be any delay as the award contract and slide manufacturer were the last things to finalize, and the contractor should be on site “within a couple of weeks.”

The city council unanimously approved the award contract. Councilmember Jennifer Hill was absent.