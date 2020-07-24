Kansas driver’s licenses, identification cards expiration deadline extended due to COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Revenue extended the deadline to renew driver’s licenses and identification cards as a result of COVID-19.

Those driver’s license and ID cards expiring from March 12 to Sept. 15 now have a Dec. 31 deadline to renew. Additionally, temporary 60-day Kansas permits for motor vehicles purchased after Jan. 1 through May 31.

The title and registration deadlines for the 60-day permits are as follows:

Deadline is Aug. 31 for those purchased between Jan. 1 to Jan. 31

Deadline is Sept. 30 for those purchased between Feb. 1 to Feb. 29

Deadline is Oct. 31 for those purchased between March 1 to March 31

Deadline is Nov. 30 for those purchased between April 1 to April 30

Deadline is Dec. 31 for those purchased between May 1 to May 31

More information about driver’s licenses, ID card and temporary tag extensions can be found here.

Rep. Davids criticizes Trump administration’s decision to move COVID-19 hospitalization data away from CDC

Rep. Sharice Davids on Thursday criticized the Trump administration on its decision to move COVID-19 data collection away from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC had been regularly publishing data on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as well as the availability of hospital beds and intensive care units. The Trump administration has directed hospitals to instead report data to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Davids cited concerns about this decision in terms of public transparency and accountability.

“Public health officials, researchers and states rely on CDC data to track the coronavirus and make quite literally life and death decisions,” Davids said. “Changing this is not only unprecedented, it puts countless lives at risk. The extent to which this Administration will go to distract from their mismanagement of this pandemic is shameful.”

In a letter to Secretary Alex Azar of the HHS Department, Davids called on the administration to reverse this decision.

Shawnee launches economic recovery assistance program for small businesses

The city of Shawnee recently launched the Shawnee Economic Recovery Assistance Grant Program.

Designed to assist the small business community working to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program offers grants of up to $5,000 per applicant for small, non-essential businesses that qualify. The grants can be used by businesses to help pay rent or mortgage.

The city received $112,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government to support the program. The city is matching those federal dollars for a total program budget of $224,000.