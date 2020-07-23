Roeland Park United Methodist Church looking for volunteers for Community Food Pantry; Overland Park police officers help choking toddler

Roeland Park United Methodist Church looking for volunteers for Community Food Pantry

The Roeland Park United Methodist Church, 5110 Cedar Street, needs volunteers for the Community Food Pantry.

The Community Food Pantry has been serving about 50 people every week, and the need is expected to continue to grow. Volunteers are especially needed for Tuesday food pick-up from Roeland Park’s Aldi location, 4801 Roe Lane.

Sign up to volunteer here, or donate here. Donations specific to the food pantry should be selected as “Hunger Relief.” For additional questions, email info@roelandparkumc.org or call (913) 432-0235.

Overland Park police officers help choking toddler

Two Overland Park police officers last week responded to a daycare center call and helped a toddler who was choking on a snack.

Officers Richie Vargas and Kathryn Manz dislodged the item from the toddler’s throat. The toddler was rushed to the hospital and then sent home, where they were “doing well,” according to an Overland Park Police Department tweet.

Way to go! pic.twitter.com/0jXLTvABZK — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) July 14, 2020

Shawnee student named National Youth Ambassador by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

A Shawnee student is among three Kansans who were named National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for demonstrating leadership in fighting tobacco use in their communities.

Alyssa Canning, 16, was among 133 youth and young adults from 33 states who participated in the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ Digital Advocacy Symposium, a five-day online training session focused on building advocacy, communications and leadership skills. Canning is also a member of both the Kansas Executive Youth Council and the local group Resist.

The Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors will work with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids to advocate for policies to reduce youth tobacco use at the federal, state and local levels. Such policies include ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes that are addicting a new generation of kids.