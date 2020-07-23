Merriam Community Center holds soft opening this week

The new Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, is in the middle of a soft opening after a flag raising ceremony on Monday morning.

After two delays caused by COVID-19 supply chain issues, the Merriam Community Center is open for members only until Saturday, July 25. Members can visit the community center at the following times and in the following areas the next two days:

July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., members can use the fitness center and gymnasium

July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., members can use the fitness center, walking track and gymnasium

The community center is taking COVID-19 safety measures, including daily health screenings for staff who will not go to work if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to Merriam’s website. Staff is also using a plan to separate clean and used equipment — including pens, weights, strength equipment and cardio gear — and will frequently clean, disinfect and sanitize the building and high-touch points.

All staff members will wear face masks, and patrons are required to wear masks in the facility unless they’re using fitness equipment or are in an assigned spot during a fitness class. To maintain social distancing, alternating pieces of equipment are closed and there are floor markings throughout the facility.

Both the indoor and outdoor pools are currently closed and will open when Kansas enters the phase out portion of the Ad Astra Reopening plan. The indoor pool — which has been delayed by COVID-19 supply chain issues — is not yet complete and is scheduled to be done by Labor Day weekend.

Additionally, child care will not be offered until the state is in the phase out portion of the reopening plan. The community center will be fully operational beginning July 25 with the following hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who sign up for a membership by Labor Day can still receive a discounted rate. Charter memberships are available here, and other membership options can be processed at the community center during regular hours. Daily passes will be available beginning July 25 for Merriam residents only until Labor Day.