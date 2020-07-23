Best Bets for the Weekend: Love Life, Friends and Strangers, healthy milkshake

Good day, fine friends, how’s Thursday? We’re over here painting the living room and wondering what we should do about school. In the meantime, there’s still plenty of fun things to watch, read and eat:

What I’m really watching is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but there’s not enough room on the internet for us to get into the craziness of this season (text me and we’ll chat). Otherwise I’ve really enjoyed Love Life on HBO Max. I know, it’s so annoying how these streaming apps seem to be multiplying, but considering that there’s NOTHING ELSE to do it’s got to be okay. If you like Anna Kendrick (and how can you not?) you’ll love this sweet little series that is occasionally unexpected and always compelling.

I love the author J. Courtney Sullivan and was happy to splurge on a copy of her new book Friends and Strangers. It follows two women in an unnamed college town navigating major life choices. It was easy reading but also took me a while – in other words the perfect summer novel.

One thing I crave more than almost anything is this simple smoothie. It tastes like a milkshake and it’s the only way I can get my kids to eat kale – we make at least one batch a day:

1 cup milk of your choice (I’m obsessed with Oatly)

1 big handful kale or spinach

1 scoop chocolate protein powder (we use Gold Standard)

1 frozen banana

1 cup frozen berries

Blend (add more liquid if needed) and drink immediately.