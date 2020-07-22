Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools will delay in-person instruction for 9 weeks; Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at SM North July 24

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools will delay in-person instruction due to COVID-19

The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted to conduct the first nine weeks of its school year completely online as Wyandotte County continues to see positive COVID-19 test results increasing. [KCK Public Schools votes to delay in-person classes, go fully online for first 9 weeks — FOX 4]

Appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic to be held at SM North on July 24

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is holding an appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at Shawnee Mission North, 7401 Johnson Drive, on Friday, July 24.

Those who live or work in Johnson County and are 12 or older can make an appointment to be tested at the high school from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. People with or without COVID-19 symptoms can be tested. Appointments can be scheduled here, and the department encourages residents to check the website frequently for cancellations.

People should arrive at their scheduled appointment time and plan to wait as traffic moves through the testing area. Those being testing should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until the test is administered.

Children ages 12 to 15 must have a parent present to verbally consent for the test. Drivers should enter the clinic using the west entrance off of Johnson Drive. The department asks that people do not bring pets to the testing clinic.

St. Joseph hosting blood drive July 27

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee is hosting a blood drive with the Community Blood Center on Monday, July 27.

The blood drive takes place from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive. Appointments are preferred, and walk-ins are welcome if space is available.

To make an appointment online, visit savealifenow.org and use Sponsor Code stjosephcatholic, or contact Virginia Wiedel at 913-268-3874 or vrwiedel@sbcglobal.net.

St. Joseph and the Community Blood Center are asking donors to wear a face mask to the blood drive. Those who do not have one will be provided with one upon arrival. Donors must also bring a photo or donor ID card.

Overland Park Police Department K-9 units receive ballistic vests donation

The Overland Park Police Department’s K-9 units last week received a donation of ballistic vests.

Donna and Jim Wilson, owners of a nonprofit called Going to the Dogs, gifted the department ballistic vests for the dogs. The Wilsons were presented with a photo of the K-9 unit as a thank you.