Overland Park City Councilmember Scott Hamblin booked in jail on domestic battery charge

Overland Park City Councilman Scott Hamblin was booked in Johnson County Jail Wednesday on a charge of domestic battery.

A first appearance in Johnson County District Court was held this afternoon. He was released on his own recognizance following the court hearing.

Hamblin, 42, was arrested at his home in the 17700 block of Garnett Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. by Overland Park police, according to the booking log on the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office website.

He is facing a charge of domestic battery with no priors, a Class B misdemeanor. A court date has been set for Sept. 16.

Hamblin is in his first term representing Ward 6 on the Overland Park City Council. He defeated incumbent Rick Collins 59-41 in the November 2019 council elections.