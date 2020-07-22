Johnson County housing market survey open through July

A countywide survey to collect public input on the local housing market is still open through this month.

United Community Services of Johnson County released the Johnson County Municipalities Community Housing Survey a few weeks ago to collect public input on the housing market of the county and gain an understanding of the community’s housing needs over the next decade.

The survey is part of a joint study and task force with Johnson County and local cities to collect opinions on housing options from people who live and/or work in the county. Participants can share their experiences with housing, opinions on the current status of housing in the county and preferences for housing options across all stages of life. The countywide housing study is already underway.

UCS Johnson County will release the findings from the survey as part of the 2020 Johnson County Housing Market Study report, which will be used to draft a 10-year outlook on housing for local leaders to use for future policymaking.

Julie Brewer, executive director of UCS, said that as of Tuesday, more than 2600 residents have taken the survey.

“We are pleased with the community response to the survey to date,” Brewer said. “We want to gather all different community voices, including renters, younger community members who are newer to the housing market, people who work in the county – but are currently not able to find housing solutions here, and seniors who would like to stay in their community but may need different housing options as they age.”

The survey will be open through the end of July and is available online and on paper in English and Spanish.

Early results from the survey and data analysis will be the focus of this year’s UCS Human Service Summit on Aug. 26 at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.