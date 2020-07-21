2020 Elections

Your primary election candidate primer

  Jay Senter 

Advance voting in-person began in Johnson County on Monday. File photo.

Advance voting in person and by mail is underway in Johnson County.

To help area voters choose the candidates whose views and priorities most closely align with their own, we developed questionnaires for candidates up and down the primary ballots based on input from readers on the issues they wanted to hear the people seeking to represent them address.

The races on the primary ballot and the candidates for each are listed below. We’ve also linked to the pages where we published all the candidates’ answers to our questionnaire items.

U.S. Senate Democrats

  • Barbara Bollier
  • Robert Leon Tillman

Candidate questionnaire responses

U.S. Senate Republicans

  • Lance Berland
  • John Berman
  • Derek Ellis
  • Bob Hamilton
  • Kris Kobach
  • David Alan Lindstrom
  • Roger Marshall
  • Brian Matlock
  • John Miller
  • Steve Roberts
  • Gabriel Mark Robles

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas Third Congressional District Republicans

  • Amanda Adkins
  • Mike Beehler
  • Adrienne Vallejo Foster
  • Tom Love
  • Sara Hart Weir

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas House Democrats

Kansas House District 22

  • Randen Smith
  • Lindsay Vaughn

Kansas House District 39

  • Les Lampe
  • Michael Bolton

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas Senate/House Republicans

Kansas Senate District 10

  • Tom Cox
  • Mike Thompson

Kansas Senate District 11

  • Kellie Warren
  • John Skubal (incumbent)

Kansas House District 18

  • Cathy Gordon
  • Calvin Vandegrift

Kansas House District 20

  • Jan Kessinger (incumbent)
  • Jane Dirks

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas State Board of Education Republicans

  • Benjamin Hodge
  • David Krug

Candidate questionnaire responses