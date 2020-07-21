Your primary election candidate primer

Advance voting in person and by mail is underway in Johnson County.

To help area voters choose the candidates whose views and priorities most closely align with their own, we developed questionnaires for candidates up and down the primary ballots based on input from readers on the issues they wanted to hear the people seeking to represent them address.

The races on the primary ballot and the candidates for each are listed below. We’ve also linked to the pages where we published all the candidates’ answers to our questionnaire items.

U.S. Senate Democrats

Barbara Bollier

Robert Leon Tillman

Candidate questionnaire responses

U.S. Senate Republicans



Lance Berland

John Berman

Derek Ellis

Bob Hamilton

Kris Kobach

David Alan Lindstrom

Roger Marshall

Brian Matlock

John Miller

Steve Roberts

Gabriel Mark Robles

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas Third Congressional District Republicans



Amanda Adkins

Mike Beehler

Adrienne Vallejo Foster

Tom Love

Sara Hart Weir

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas House Democrats

Kansas House District 22

Randen Smith

Lindsay Vaughn

Kansas House District 39

Les Lampe

Michael Bolton

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas Senate/House Republicans

Kansas Senate District 10

Tom Cox

Mike Thompson

Kansas Senate District 11

Kellie Warren

John Skubal (incumbent)

Kansas House District 18

Cathy Gordon

Calvin Vandegrift

Kansas House District 20

Jan Kessinger (incumbent)

Jane Dirks

Candidate questionnaire responses

Kansas State Board of Education Republicans

Benjamin Hodge

David Krug

Candidate questionnaire responses