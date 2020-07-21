Shawnee Mission school board to discuss district’s reopening plan on Wednesday; Prairie Village hosting blood drive Wednesday

Shawnee Mission school board to discuss district’s reopening plan on Wednesday

Following Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement to delay the start of the school year for Kansas schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shawnee Mission school board to discuss the district’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

In a statement shared with district families on Wedneday, July 15, Superintendent Mike Fulton said the school board will conduct a special meeting Wednesday to discuss a draft of the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year. The governor had announced last week that she would issue an executive order to delay the start of classes. Kelly’s executive order would include delaying the start of school for students until after Labor Day.

The district will post the draft reopening plan on Board Docs ahead of the special meeting.

Below is a complete copy of Fulton’s statement to Shawnee Mission families:

Shawnee Mission School District Families, Update Following Governor Kelly’s Announcement On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Governor Laura Kelly announced she would issue an executive order on Monday, July 20, 2020. A key provision in the order will include delaying the start of school for students until after Labor Day. The order will also likely include provisions for the reopening of schools across Kansas. We expect to have a better understanding of the complete order once it is fully issued on Monday. But, we wanted to provide you an update on the steps we will take in anticipation. Special Board Meeting to Approve Draft Reopening Plan Knowing some adjustments will likely be needed for the Shawnee Mission School District reopening plan in light of the Governor’s executive order, a previously discussed Board of Education meeting will be rescheduled. The Board is planning to meet on July 22, 2020 to consider the district’s draft reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The draft reopening plan will be posted on Board Docs prior to the meeting and the meeting will be livestreamed, with the link posted prior to the meeting on www.smsd.org. Regarding the Calendar We are doing preliminary work to create an adjusted calendar. Any proposed changes to the calendar will be presented to the Board of Education at an upcoming meeting. The proposed changes will be shared on Board Docs prior to the meeting. (The board is expected to hold a special meeting on July 22 and a regular meeting on July 27). These meetings will be livestreamed and links will be posted prior to the meetings on www.smsd.org. We will share any potential changes broadly with our community, and post updates on the district website. We continue to read and listen to the essential input provided by families and staff members through surveys and Thoughtexchange in order to plan for the school year. Thank you for engaging in this process. Through all of these changes as we plan and prepare the start of the 2020-2021 school year, we thank everyone for their teamwork, grace, and patience. Sincerely, Mike Fulton

Superintendent

