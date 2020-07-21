Merriam cancels Turkey Creek car show, Cruise Night due to COVID-19

The city of Merriam has canceled the Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show and Cruise Night, originally scheduled to take place in August and September, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The inability to guarantee physical distancing coupled with the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Johnson County and Kansas were listed as reasons for cancelling the event.

Cruise Night was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, and the Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show was scheduled for Saturday Sept. 12. Both were to take place at the Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive.

Previously, Merriam canceled its 35th annual Turkey Creek Festival and 5k walk/run due to the pandemic. Originally set for mid-May, the festival and walk/run was rescheduled to become part of Merriam Drive Live on Oct. 3.