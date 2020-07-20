Mission approves restart to comprehensive plan update after COVID-19 pause

The Mission City Council on Wednesday evening approved a restart to its comprehensive plan update after COVID-19 put a pause on the process.

A kick-off meeting was held in early March 2020 prior to coronavirus-related shutdowns, and no activity occurred in the months following due to the stay-at-home orders, according to city documents. City staff recommended restarting the process with Confluence, the contracted land architecture and urban planning firm.

Confluence’s original plan from the March meeting was to conduct a review of the city’s emerging residential and commercial land use trends, existing technology and infrastructure and the existing transportation network. The comprehensive plan update will address these items largely in phase three of the four phased plan, according to city documents.

The last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2007. Below is a brief description of the four phases of Mission’s comprehensive plan update:

Phase one includes a kick-off meeting with the steering committee and the creation of a project website.

Phase two includes the community input and vision development for the city’s future.

Phase three includes the development and review of a plan draft.

Phase four includes the final draft and the city council’s adoption.

As coronavirus restrictions are still in place, Mission intends to utilize alternative meeting forms and options for gathering community feedback. A new Confluence civic engagement tool will allow steering committee members and the public to make suggestions, rate suggestions and comment on other suggestions.

Councilmember Ken Davis previously asked city staff to consider reaching out to people with more diverse backgrounds to be on the steering committee.

The city council unanimously approved the comprehensive plan restart as well as the additions to the steering committee. Councilmembers Kristin Inman and Hillary Parker-Thomas were absent.