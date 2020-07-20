Advance voting for 2020 primary starts Monday at locations across Johnson County

Starting July 20, Johnson County residents wanting to vote in the 2020 primary can take advantage of advance voting opportunities at the following locations:

Arts and Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park

Hilltop Conference Center at 7700 West 143rd Street in Overland Park

Johnson County Election Office at 2101 East Kansas City Road in Olathe

Johnson County Northeast Offices at 6000 Lamar Avenue in Mission

Johnson County Sunset Office Building at 11811 South Sunset Drive in Olathe

Monticello Trails Middle School at 6100 Monticello Road in Shawnee

New Century Fieldhouse at 551 New Century Pkwy in Gardner

You can check out the days and hours advance voting is available at these locations here.

Residents voting in person will utilize a new three-step voting process and can choose whether to mark their ballot on paper or use a touchscreen ballot marking device. You can check out the Johnson County Election Office’s video demonstrating the voting process here.

Residents wanting to vote by mail can complete an Application for an Advance Voting Ballot by Mail and fax to (913) 791-8931, (913) 791-8932 or (913) 791-8933, or mail to Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, KS 66061. Separate applications must be submitted for each election unless the voter qualifies for permanently sick/disabled status.