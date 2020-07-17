New Mexican restaurant coming to Broadway Plaza Shopping Center in Lenexa

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center in Lenexa.

Located at 9720 Quivira Road near Oak Park Mall, Black Agave Tequila Mexican Cuisine and Bar is slated to open in September. The site was formerly T3 Arcade, a video arcade business.

Angel Martin Ortiz, owner of the new restaurant, said he’s looking forward to introducing customers to his menu, especially his homemade black agave tequila and poblano shrimp, a baked seafood dish with poblano peppers that remains one of his favorites.

“I’m so excited that people can come and try my tequila, it’s something new for Kansas City,” Martin Ortiz said. “It’s strong, but it’s still sweet, not like normal tequila that burns you.”

Martin Ortiz opened his first Mexican restaurant in Springfield, Missouri, 10 years ago, and he is opening a third one in the Northland later this year.

Born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, Martin Ortiz said he has dreamed of opening a restaurant in Johnson County for at least a decade. He is planning to bring authentic tastes to Mexican dishes as well as Mexican spinoffs of other dishes from around the world. The menu features Mexican-style seafood, steak, pasta and other dishes.

“My dream is to open a few here in this area,” he said, noting that he also hopes to open another restaurant in Florida. “I see so much opportunity to grow good business here. The people here are nice, they’re so friendly.”

Renovations are underway, as Martin Ortiz’s crews have gutted the interior and are rebuilding the outdoor patio.

“I think they’re going to enjoy the space,” he said, noting the inspiration from Mexican culture to inform the design and decor. “All my tables, my chairs, they’re made by hand, so people can come see all the hand-carved designs.”

Martin Ortiz distills his own reposado and añejo tequilas. The new restaurant will offer añejo tequila samples to customers twice a day.

Restaurant capacity is 300, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin Ortiz said he will limit the number of customers in the dining room at one time to about 75 to 100. Employees will wear masks and complete regular sanitization and cleaning regimens, and tables will be spaced apart for social distancing. Customers can also enjoy the new outdoor seating area, which will feature a bar and fireplace.

“It’s good to have a big restaurant, because I can separate 6 feet between everybody,” he added. “I’m going to try to be safe, that people can come and enjoy good food, good service.”

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.