The One Bridal boutique opening in Lenexa City Center

A bridal gown and accessories boutique is opening soon in Lenexa City Center.

Located at 8801 Penrose Lane, The One Bridal is slated to open Sept. 15.

Ashley Jones, founder and owner, said her boutique will feature a wide range of designer gowns from around the world, from small, atelier and exclusive designers to large manufacturers of bridal gowns.

Citing her background in the bridal gown industry, Jones said she established her own boutique because she enjoys working with brides and helping them find what they’re looking for.

“It’s a very happy time in people’s lives; it’s a happy business,” Jones said. “You’re helping women feel beautiful and find the dress that really helps them show off their authentic beauty and make them feel wonderful.”

While the boutique is under construction, Jones is accepting appointments in a small studio space down the street. Jones said they are taking precautions and have a cleaning regimen to protect the health and safety of customers during the pandemic.

Some of the designers at The One Bridal will allow brides to create their own designs or make many changes, Jones noted. The lineup of designers includes Lebanese designer Dany Tabet, Israeli mother-daughter team Naama & Anat, and Australian designer Anna Campbell, among others. Prices range from $1,200 to $12,000.

“We want to be the one stop for the bride looking for the perfect dress, and the perfect dress is different for every bride,” Jones said. “It could be a different price point, sizing. Our focus is how can we bring top designers from all over the world to Kansas City that you can’t find anywhere else within the region, and also provide, really, an experience that you can’t find anywhere else and help all brides find the perfect dress.”