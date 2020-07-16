Seaboard CEO Steven Bresky dies; Overland Park public works crews fill 4,100+ potholes so far in 2020

Seaboard CEO Steven Bresky dies

Steven J. Bresky, the president, chief executive officer and chairman of the company’s board, has died.

The 67-year-old third-generation leader of the Merriam-based company died Friday. He led the company since 2006, building it into a quiet giant with extensive pork operations in the United States and shipping and energy operations internationally. In its announcement, the company said the Board of Directors expects to name a successor president and CEO in the near future. [Seaboard Chairman, CEO Steven Bresky dies — Kansas City Business Journal]

Overland Park public works crews fill more than 4,100 potholes so far this year

The city of Overland Park recently reported that public works maintenance crews, as of June 26, had filled more than 4,100 potholes so far this year, in part because of 870 submitted requests.

Public Works maintenance crews had a busy first half of 2020. So far this year, they’ve filled over 4,000 potholes, many of them thanks to the 870 requests you all submitted. You can submit a pothole request online using OPCares: https://t.co/y8EUUru1fj. pic.twitter.com/L7WjFIl9h7 — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) July 7, 2020

JoCo Election Office mails ballots to 90,000 residents

The Johnson County Election Office on Wednesday mailed 90,000 ballots to voters for the upcoming primary election on Aug. 4.

The number of voters surpasses the total number of votes cast in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 primary elections by more than 12,000, according to a release. Voters who received ballots should follow the instructions below:

Follow instruction for filling out ballot and ballot envelope, included in each envelope.

Provide a quality signature, verified before counting, their ballot envelope.

Return ballot as soon as possible.

Voters were mailed advance voting applications to everyone registered for the 2020 elections. Those who have not applied for mail voting can apply before the July 28 deadline as the election office continues to mail ballots until then.

Applications pre-filled with voter’s information can be printed on voter.jocoelection.org.