Democratic U.S. Senate candidates on the issues: Action on climate change

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of this summer’s primary elections. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for Democratic candidates running for the United States Senate seat.

We’re publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. Today we’ve got the candidates’ responses to item four:

What steps should the U.S. be taking right now on climate change?

Barbara Bollier

As a doctor, I believe in science and I know that climate change and extreme weather are some of the most significant challenges facing all Kansans, including our farmers and ranchers. For decades, the federal government has neglected its duty to address this issue, and its causes, responsibly. Now, the consequences are serious; Kansas has seen drought, flood and devastating storms impact our communities and our economy, particularly our agricultural economy. We must reduce carbon emissions, invest more in green energy, diversify our crops, and modernize our infrastructure. Kansas is uniquely positioned to lead these innovations.

Robert Leon Tillman

Did not respond.

Tomorrow we’ll publish the candidate’s responses to item five:

How should the federal government be addressing the growing economic inequality in America, including disparities by race?