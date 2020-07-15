Tours available for new Merriam Community Center; KS removes Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina from quarantine list

Tours available for new Merriam Community Center

The city of Merriam is holding tours of its new community center on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday this week at the following times:

Wednesday, July 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tours begin every 10 minutes during the allotted time frame. People interested in tours should meet in the Merriam Community Center courtyard at 6040 Slater Street.

Masks are required to go on a tour. Drivers should enter the parking lot off of Ikea Way, and park on the top level of the parking garage.

The Merriam Community Center is set to be fully operational by July 25, with a soft opening on July 20.

Kansas removes Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina from quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina from the Kansas travel quarantine list. Those who recently traveled to Arizona or Florida or have been a passenger on a cruise ship or river cruise will still need to follow 14-day quarantine restrictions.

Certain international travel is also restricted. For more information on these restrictions check out this KDHE link.

Overland Park Convention Center achieves accreditation for cleaning, disinfecting protocols

The Overland Park Convention Center Tuesday announced it achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation for its “cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention” protocols, according to a release.

The convention center is among “the first to apply for, implement and achieve” the GBAC STAR — one of the only accreditations for outbreak prevention, response and recovery in the industry, according to the release.

In order to receive the accreditation, the Overland Park Convention Center complied with the GBAC STAR program’s 20 elements such as personal protective equipment and risk assessment strategies.

Told to wear a mask at RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack in Mission, man in MAGA hat flashes gun

A middle-aged man wearing a red Make America Great Again hat who was not wearing a face mask flashed a gun at the staff of RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack in Mission last week.

An employee reported that when he asked the man, who was not identified, to wear a mask per the state mandate, the man said he had exemption and lifted his shirt to reveal a gun in a holster on his hip.

Arlo Kinsey said his experience with the armed customer was “nerve-wracking and disappointing, honestly.”

89th St to close west of Gallery St in Lenexa on Wednesday

Lenexa will close 89th Street starting Wednesday, July 14 weather permitting, for storm sewer replacement work. The road is expected to be closed for about one month.

A marked detour route will be provided via 89th Street to Lackman Road to 87th Street Parkway to Gallery Street.