Lenexa Rec Center staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Lenexa Rec Center staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and those who had direct contact with the person are in a 14-day quarantine.

Lenexa reported Monday the positive test result was confirmed that morning, and city staff made contact with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and those who were potentially exposed.

“The potential exposure is very limited in scope, and those that had direct contact have all been personally contacted and will not be allowed to return to the Rec Center prior to quarantining at least 14 days from the date of exposure, according to health department guidelines,” Lenexa staff wrote.

The Lenexa Rec Center re-opened June 1 after the stay-at-home orders were lifted enough to allow rec center activities to resume. City staff reported they have been preparing for the possibility of a positive case among staff or members since the reopening.

“Due to the dramatic increase in cases across the community, we know there is the possibility of more positive cases in the future,” staff wrote. “It’s our priority in each of these situations to be in active communication with those directly exposed, and to meet or exceed every applicable requirement in such instances.”

Below are some of the safety measures in place at the Lenexa Rec Center to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Daily cleaning and disinfection of the building, and regular sanitization of high-touch areas and equipment

Nightly operation of an electrostatic sprayer throughout the facility that disinfects the air and surfaces

Reduced capacity in all active use areas

Limited group sizes for programs and in the Kid Zone

Daily health screenings for staff prior to starting work

Requiring staff to wear face masks

Physical reconfigurations in the building to allow for social distancing

Face masks are also required at the Lenexa Rec Center for anyone older than 5. Lenexa staff members are encouraging everyone to wash hands frequently and social distance whenever possible.