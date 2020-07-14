Democratic U.S. Senate candidates on the issues: Federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of this summer’s primary elections. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for Democratic candidates running for the United States Senate seat.

We’re publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. Today we’ve got the candidates’ responses to item two:

Are you satisfied with the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Why or why not?

Barbara Bollier

I have been troubled by the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a doctor, I know that we need to be following the advice of the CDC and other health experts in dealing with the impacts of this crisis. I don’t think that’s been done adequately on a federal level. A virus should not be politicized. As a representative for the people of Kansas who are justifiably concerned with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic, I know that we need to work together to keep people healthy and get our economy functioning again. The federal government must take responsibility and test more people, take responsibility, and get things done.

Robert Leon Tillman

Did not respond.

